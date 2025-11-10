One person is dead following a hostage situation in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead following a hostage situation in west Tulsa near West 21st Street and South Olympia Avenue.

According to Tulsa Police, around 12:30 p.m., a call came in that they believed sounded domestic. The caller said they were being held at gunpoint by their boyfriend.

Police, once on scene, tried to make contact with the victim and suspect. Police said when they approached the door, they were shot at, which had them back off.

Police said they called for Special Ops and attempted to make contact a second time. Police communicated with the victim and suspect through voicemails and recordings.

Negotiations lasted roughly 2.5 hours. Tulsa Police says the suspect eventually showed himself, officers fired shots, and the suspect died from his injuries.

The hostage victim was also injured, but police said these injuries were mild and superficial. An officer also sustained injuries in the face from bullet fragments, but was reported to be okay.

The hostage victim is an adult woman. Police said they will not disclose the identities of the persons involved until the investigation is complete.

All police officers are safe and accounted for, and the scene is secure.