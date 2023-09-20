One person killed after fiery police chase on I-44

Catoosa — Two people were taken to the hospital around 11:00 Wednesday morning after a crash near the Hard Rock Casino.

A state trooper says a murder suspect, from out-of-state, was spotted at the nearby Walmart, which prompted the chase.

It’s believed that the driver shot the woman in the passenger seat before the crash and may have turned the gun on himself, according to a source in Rogers County.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up after the driver crashed and the vehicle caught fire.

