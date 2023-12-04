ONG unveils optional renewable natural gas program

Customers of Oklahoma Natural Gas now have a new energy option: Renewable Natural Gas.

The program enables customers to purchase RNG starting at around $3.

Erin Dailey, director of sustainability, said “Renewable natural gas is an innovation that is ready today, yielding benefits for the environment and everyday users of natural gas. The voluntary program gives our customers a choice at an affordable price.”

RNG projects capture methane from organic materials like food and animal waste.

The gas is delivered to customers using existing natural gas pipelines.

Once processed, RNG is chemically identical to geologic natural gas and can be used anywhere you use natural gas, including cooking, heating and laundry.

ONG customers can opt-in starting around $3 per block and purchase up to 40 blocks per month.

Each block represents approximately 5% of the average residential customer’s monthly usage.

ONG says about a third of its customers expressed interest in the RNG program, even for an additional charge.







