Oologah's Zach Bryan wins Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

Country musician Zach Bryan has won a Grammy at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Bryan won a Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for his song “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves.

He was also nominated in the categories Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

The Best Country Song was won by Chris Stapleton for his song “White Horse.” Stapleton also took Best Country Solo Performance for the same song.

Best Country Album went to Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country.”

For the full list of winners, click here.