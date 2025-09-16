Operation SAFE cleanups ending tonight

1 Million pounds of trash OHP and ODOT cleared out 1 million pounds of trash from homeless encampments for Operation SAFE. (Kirk McCracken)
By Steve Berg

Operation SAFE wraps up tonight, at least for now.

On his Facebook page, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says state troopers cleared around 1.37-million pounds of material from various homeless encampments around Tulsa during the past 13 days.

Many citizens have voiced support for the tactics used by Operation SAFE, but the program hasn’t been universally well-received.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols in particular has concerns, saying homeless people are simply being dispersed to other locations around the city.

And some citizens report the encampments are already reappearing in some places.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers will end their cleanup rounds tonight but says they will do more in the future, although it’s not clear how often or when.

