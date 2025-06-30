Oregon man rides motorcycle through Tulsa while bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. — Over 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which is a brain disorder that impacts a person’s memory. Five years ago, Mike Hall’s mom, Sandi Hall, passed away from the disease.

Oregon Man Motorcycle

“The disease was brutal for our family and there are millions in that situation,” Mike said.

Mike said his sister, Liz, was her primary caregiver.

“Liz paused her life, she left her career and moved in with mom and took care of her for years,” Mike said.

Now in honor of his mom, and caregivers around the world, he’s riding 5,000 miles along the Trans America Trail in just a month. He started in North Carolina and will end in Oregon. Although it’s been almost a year since Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina, many of the roads Hall was planned to take were closed.

Oregon Man Motorcycle

“My day starts by checking the roads, checking road reports, trying to set an objective for the next night. I am not planning where I stay each night, I just can’t just because I don’t know if I’m going to go 50 miles or 300 miles,” Mike said.

He averages about 150 to 200 miles every day. He said he’s doing the trip on a purple “End Alzheimer’s” BMW motorcycle, since most of the trail on dirt.

“You never see a purple motorcycle. It’s totally eye catching,” Mike said.

Oregon Man Motorcycle

He hopes his purple bike and the trip itself brings awareness to Alzheimer’s.

“Every time I talk to somebody, I just find out how number one how brutal it is and two how common it is. Everyone is emotional about it when they tell their story,” Mike said.

The trip was a bucket list item, Mike said he didn’t want to wait any longer to face the challenge.

“You only get so many laps around the sun anyway, whether you have dementia or not and you got to make the most of it,” Mike said.

He’s stopping to talk to people along the way. Mike said every person he talks to leaves on impact and pushes him to keep going, including a man he met in Virginia.

“Larry was caring for his dad who has dementia right now and those are the stories that really motivate me. He barely has two nickels to rub together and he pulled a $5 bill to give to me. It’s just heartbreaking when people are that impacted that they will give their last $5,” Mike said.

He said he feels connected to everyone who has an Alzheimer’s story.

“We all feel some of the same things when we are going through these tough times and you just feel with the people who are telling the story. It’s an emotional thing for them, you see it in their eyes. It’s a hard thing to go through,” Mike said.

During his trip, he’s dropping off information baskets to businesses. He also taking donations. His original goal was $10,000, after reaching it only a few days in, he’s increased it to $20,000. All the money donated will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. You can follow his ride on YouTube and Instagram.