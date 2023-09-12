Osage, Pawnee County sheriffs call for attorney general, governor to investigate district attorney

After a Monday news conference in which D. A. Mike Fisher, whose district includes Osage and Pawnee Counties, called an investigation into a missing teen’s 1976 disappearance into question, the sheriffs of both counties responded Tuesday by calling for an investigation and a grand jury.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, who was essentially the target of Fisher’s statements on Monday, said that by all means the issue between their offices was political, but not on his part, but rather on Fisher’s.

He’s been investigating for a long time to establish whether a serial killer from Kansas, known as BTK, may have been involved in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Pawhuska, as well as other cold cases.

Virden says he’s been working hand-in-hand with numerous agencies and investigators, all of whom feel there’s enough evidence to continue.

Yet, he said Tuesday, as he was literally speaking with Dennis Rader, AKA BTK, in a Kansas prison, Fisher was going in front of the cameras and torpedoing the investigation.

Sheriff Darrin Varnell of Pawnee County also spoke briefly Tuesday, outlining some of the issues he says he and his undersheriff have had with Fisher, and joining Virden’s call for an investigation into the DA’s activities.

“At this point, I think the best thing to happen would be for the governor and the attorney general’s office both to start investigating and see exactly what’s going on,” Varnell said.

Virden added that he spoke with Attorney General Gentner Drummond Monday, “requesting again that he take every bit of this to a multi-county grand jury.”

Virden also released a list of people and agencies with whom he’s working in connection with Rader’s possible criminal activities in Oklahoma:

Sheriff Eddie Virden, OCSO

Undersheriff Gary Upton, OCSO

James Reed, OCSO

United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma

Kansas Department of Corrections

Sheryl “Mac” McCollum, Task Force Coordinator and CSI

Kerri Rawson, Advocacy and Suspectology

Dr. Ann Burgess, Profiling

Dr. Joni Johnston, PI

Paul Holes, Cold Case Investigator

Lisa Ribacoff, Polygraph

Nancy Grace, Former Prosecutor & Media Personality

Dr. David Mittelman, DNA Analysis

Dr. Kristen Mittelman, Probative Evidence

JoeScott Morgan, Death Investigator

Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential

Mareen O’Connell, Retired FBI

Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, NYPD Homicide

Peter Hyatt, Statement Analysis

Kelley Lawson, Forensic Artist

Trace Sargent, K9

Ezekiel Avalos, Chautauqua County SO, KS.

Dr. Alice Gooding, Forensic Anthropologist

Mellzel Martin, Handwriting Expert

Francey Hakes, Former US Attorney

Shera LaPoint, Ancestral Expert



