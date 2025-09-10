OSBI investigating after double homicide in Blanchard

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a double homicide and a standoff that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard after being requested by the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

OSBI says just before noon on Tuesday, deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence near Coyle Drive and 300th Street in Blanchard. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they made contact with an adult male in possession of a firearm.

While deputies were monitoring the situation, it was determined two people were dead inside the residence. Several law enforcement agencies responded for assistance calls and attempted to give commands to the male, who did not comply, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

It was determined the male has suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say it was not clear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Investigators also determined the two victims in the residence had also suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.