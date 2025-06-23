OSBI investigating body found at Catoosa waste disposal facility

By FOX23.com News Staff

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found at a waste disposal facility in Catoosa.

The Catoosa Police Department said officers received a call regarding a body found at the National Waste and Disposal facility near North 161st East Avenue and East Pine Street.

Catoosa Police requested OSBI investigate the suspicious death.

Authorities suspect the individual died in another location, and the body was brought to the facility in a trash truck.

OSBI said the body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.

