OSBI investigating Pawhuska Police Department

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the City of Pawhuska’s police department.

This comes after the city manager released new information from a risk assessment report alleging misconduct within the department.

FOX23 contacted several of the parties involved on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy and Sergeant Warren Towers were recently fired.

Chief Hennesy’s attorneys said that the termination of their client was unjust.

Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks sent FOX23 a statement regarding the investigation on Tuesday.

“The City has requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a thorough investigation into the daily operations of the Pawhuska Police Department,” the statement said in part.

Eubanks said this request was made at the direction of the district attorney.

He went on to say that as a city manager, he is “ashamed and deeply embarrassed by the situation that has unfolded within our police department.”

This comes after a report from the city manager assessing the performance of each city department.

It found four possible areas of misconduct within the police department.

The report said those problems “demand immediate action to restore the department’s integrity and trust.”

The memorandum ranges in claims. One alleges Chief Hennesy and Sergeant Towers placed firearms inside Eubanks’ vehicle with full knowledge of Eubanks’ prior felony drug conviction.

Therefore, if Eubanks was found with a firearm in his possession, it would be against the law.

FOX23 received this statement from Hennesy’s attorneys on Friday.

“We are confident that Chief Hennesy has not committed any wrongdoing and will not be charged with any crimes,” the statement said in part. “We urge city leaders to follow Chief Hennesy’s lead and fully cooperate with OSBI.”

Eubanks said the City will not be commenting further.

To see the full statements from all parties involved and the risk report assessment for yourself, click here.