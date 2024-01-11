OSDE no longer partnering with certain groups, including unions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is no longer partnering with certain groups including unions.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters hasn’t agreed with teachers’ unions since he took office and told FOX23 this is just the beginning when it comes to getting rid of unions in districts.

Walters said he’s reviewing third-party partnerships and expects several to not be renewed.

He said it’s because those groups are indoctrinating students with “woke agendas” and are extremist groups.

The three groups mentioned are the Oklahoma State Boards Association, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration, and Oklahoma Public School Resource Center. He’s even including teachers’ unions.

Walters said he plans to make sure districts and OSDE isn’t paying any of these groups and looks to keep unions out.

Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, one of the teachers unions Walters has criticized, is included.

TCTA President Shawna Mott-Wright said Tulsa Public Schools or OSDE doesn’t pay them, but membership fees do.

They’re there to help families and students with resources and programs.

Walters said he’ll continue to work with Prager U and Moms for Liberty.

Moms for Liberty has been called an extremist organization, but Walters said both of these groups are transparent but unions aren’t.

The Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration sent the following statement.

“For the past five decades, the Cooperative of Council of Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) – an individual membership organization - has served Oklahoma students by providing resources, professional development and public policy updates to superintendents, principals, special education directors and other school leaders throughout Oklahoma. Last year, over 5,400 educators attended CCOSA’s professional development events to serve those members, focusing on topics such as school finance, special education law and teacher evaluations.

These resources have been made available to educators in coordination and collaboration with the State Department of Education for the benefit of Oklahoma’s 700,000 public school students. CCOSA has desired for continued partnership with the new administration.

As lifelong educators, we continue to encourage Supt. Walters and leaders at all levels to move beyond politics and prioritize public education with impactful investments and other support for Oklahoma students to succeed.”

OSSBA sent the following statement.

“OSSBA is governed by locally elected school board members, and we’re proud of the work we do to support students through the education and services we provide to the state’s 2,500 school board members and their school districts. We strongly believe that students are best served when parents, families, communities, educators, and education leaders partner together. We know that every day matters for students. They are counting on us all to work in their best interest, and we are committed to continuing to establish and strengthen collaborative relationships centered on student success.”