OSSAA tables new extreme heat policy until next year

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Secondary School Athletic Association was set to adopt a new extreme heat policy last week, but the matter was tabled until early 2026.

Last Wednesday, the OSSAA said they were voting on the new policy, but nothing was announced after the meeting. It seemed like the adoption of the new policy was a cinch, but the OSSAA has decided to get more input.

As of now, the OSSAA will use their existing policy which has been the official policy since 2013. The new policy would focus on preventing heat-related illness which is the leading cause of preventable death among high school students in athletic or activity programs. The policy would require coaches to complete training on heat acclimation training and limit practice times.

The new policy, if adopted, would be implemented for the 2026-27 school year. This will give schools a chance to get everything into place.