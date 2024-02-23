OSU Police say 21-year-old man arrested, accused of hit-and-run that killed student

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University Police said 21-year-old Tyler Peters was arrested for the hit-and-run on the OSU campus on Thursday that killed a student.

Police say 19-year-old Gabrielle Claudia Long died earlier Thursday.

OSU Police and the Stillwater Police Department are also investigating the incident.

In statements posted to the University’s Department of Safety website, OSU PD said an injury accident happened at Monroe Street and Cantwell Avenue on the north side of campus.

Authorities said they were searching for a white four-door pickup that left the scene and was spotted going northbound on Washington Avenue with driver’s side front bumper damage.

OSU Campus Safety posted to Facebook:

“While a person of interest has been arrested, if you have any information, please call 405-744-6523, or use the chat feature on the Rave Guardian app.”

“If you or someone you know needs help during this time, please reach out. Oklahoma State offers grief counseling at no cost for employees and students, as well as other important mental health resources.”

