OSU Police share update on shooting near residential hall

UPDATE (10/23/2025) — The Oklahoma State University Police Department shared an update on the shooting that injured three people near a residential hall.

OSUPD said the investigation indicates the shooting involved people from Oklahoma City. Those involved went to a party at the Payne County Expo Center, and came to campus when the party ended.

When officers responded to the shooting at Carreker East on Sunday, they found everyone involved left the scene.

Investigators were in Oklahoma City on Wednesday following up on leads. A large amount of evidence has been sent to the forensic crime lab at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for processing.

OSUPD said it will take time for results to come back from the crime lab and officers are working to create an “air-tight case” that will ensure when suspects are arrested, the thoroughness of the investigation will lead to conviction.

OSUPD reminds students, faculty and staff that campus is safe and says officers are happy to do extra patrols, Safewalks or provide more safety information.

If you have information on the shooting, call the Oklahoma State University Police Department at 405-744-6523. You can also live chat with dispatcher using the Race Guardian app, which provides the option to remain anonymous when submitting tips.

If you have videos or photos involving the investigation, you can upload them here.

(10/20/2025) STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University Police Department said three people were injured during a shooting near a residential hall Sunday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to a McDonald’s near McElroy Road and North Perkins Road regarding a report of a shooting victim.

As officers were performing life-saving measures, they found the shooting took place on the OSU campus outside of Carreker East residential hall.

Police said the incident began as a result of a disagreement. No shots were fired inside and police said three people were injured.

At least one of the victims is an OSU student. The victims are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The OSU student was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital and is also in stable condition, according to OSU Police. The third victim was treated for their injuries and is no longer in the hospital.

OSU President Jim Hess issued the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of the Cowboy family is our highest priority. We are committed to providing the resources and support needed to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our campus community.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the OSU Police Department for its immediate, professional and thorough response this morning in ensuring our campus was safe. We also thank the Stillwater Police Department and all first responders and partner agencies assisting with the investigation. We will share details provided by investigators when they are available.”

There is no ongoing threat to campus, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Reports show a large party was held at an off-campus location. After the party ended around 2:30 a.m., some of the attendees returned to the residential hall for an “after party.”

Police said officers responded within minutes and secured the scene, determining there was no ongoing threat to campus.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said the suspect is no longer on campus.

“OSUPD is actively reviewing evidence and working toward a swift conclusion. The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office are assisting. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is collaborating with the OSUPD in processing evidence from the scene at Carreker,” said OSU Police.

If you have any information on the incident, call the OSU Police Department at 405-744-6523. You can also anonymously live chat with dispatchers using the Rave Guardian app.

Any photos and videos that may lead to information around the shooting can be uploaded here.