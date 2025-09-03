OSU removes fraternity from campus following hazing investigation

The Gamma-Psi Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Oklahoma State University has had its charter withdrawn by the international fraternity and has been removed from OSU’s campus.

These changes follow the results of an investigation into claims of alcohol and hazing violations by the chapter. OSU and the fraternity says the chapter will have a chance to apply for recolonization at a later, undetermined time.

Alumni of Kappa Sigma who are interested in remaining involved with the chapter while they are inactive can visit the 1402 Club website for opportunities for connections and any chapter updates. To visit the website, click here.

The Gamma-Psi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at OSU has been active on the campus consecutively for over 105 years. The fraternity’s house, located at 1401 West University in Stillwater, has been leased to PKPP Gamma Upsilon LLC for four years.

The lease allows for the house to remain in use and updated while the Gamma-Psi chapter is off campus.

The house is owned by Gamma-Zeta Corporation, which first affiliated with Kappa Sigma to become the Gamma-Psi Chapter in May 1920.

The Gamma-Zeta Corporation says it “remains committed to supporting the successful recolonization of the Gamma-Psi Chapter once sanctions form both the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Oklahoma State University are lifted.”

The Gamma-Psi Chapter will resume tenancy at the house on 1401 West University upon recolonization.