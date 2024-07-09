OSU star running back Ollie Gordon II releases statement after DUI arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II has been formally charged with a criminal misdemeanor following his arrest on suspicion of a DUI just over a week ago.

Gordon shared the following statement on Monday.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th. I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.

Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you.”

According to an affidavit from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gordon, who is under the age of 21, was driving 82 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour area in south Oklahoma City just before 3 a.m. on June 30.

After being pulled over, the troopers reported finding an open bottle of tequila and vodka in the car and said he refused field sobriety tests.

The report showed a breath sample of 0.11 taken at the Cleveland County jail.

Last year as a sophomore he was named the Doak Walker Award winner and first-team All-American honors after leading the NCAA with over 1,700 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns.



