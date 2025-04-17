OSU-Tulsa providing free one-time counseling sessions for those affected by recent wildfires

Those affected by last month’s devastating wildfires can receive free counseling help.

The Al Carlozzi Center for Counseling at OSU-Tulsa is offering free one-time sessions of support for those affected by the wildfires. The sessions can take place either in-person or virtually.

The sessions will discuss community resources, help build coping skills, and provide emotional support and encouragement.

The counseling center said it will provide referrals to those who need ongoing therapy after the session.

To schedule an appointment, call 918-594-8568. You can also fill out an online form here.,