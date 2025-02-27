OTA begins work to build new travel plaza at Stroud

Stroud Travel Plaza Courtesy: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
By Steve Berg

The Turnpike Authority is starting work to completely rebuild the travel plaza on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike in Stroud, and it’s going to have the biggest impact on truckers.

They’re closing down all long-term parking for commercial trucks starting today, until early 2026.

But they say trucks, and other vehicles, can still enter the plaza to access fuel, restrooms, and food while the project is ongoing.

The project includes a new McDonald’s and Love’s and will realign, straighten, and widen the turnpike, putting the new plaza north of the turnpike.

When it’s done, the new plaza will actually have more parking for commercial trucks, as well as a new tire center and showers, but for now, the trucks will have to find long-term parking elsewhere.

