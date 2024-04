Oklahoma Spring Game NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Tight end Brayden Willis #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners comes down with a catch on top of defensive back Damond Harmon #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

If Sooner fans from the Tulsa area plan to travel to Norman for Saturday’s spring game, be advised that kickoff has been pushed back.

The Sooners said due to the chance for rain and lightning earlier in the day, the start of the game has been moved to 2:30pm. The gates to the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will open at 1pm.

Head Coach Brent Venables shared a message for fans on Friday.

Tickets for the spring game are just $15.