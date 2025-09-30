Outgoing State Superintendent Ryan Walters sends letter to Oklahoma parents

Ryan Walters
By John Filbeck

OKLAHOMA - Outgoing State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent a letter to Oklahoma parents on Tuesday offering a “Thank you,” and words of encouragement towards what he refers to as a “fight for your children.”

In the letter, Walters said that the Oklahoma Department of Education has made reforms that now make Oklahoma “the #1 school choice state in the nation.”

“Serving as your State Superintendent has been an honor. Together, we have delivered the most historic education reforms in Oklahoma’s history, in record time.”

In addition, Walters’ letter says that he “eliminated DEI, CRT, and woke indoctrination from our schools, while affirming religious liberty and American exceptionalism.”

Walters also stated that the State DOE “invested more in teachers than ever before,” including $11 million in Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program bonuses.

“This chapter may be closing, but our fight for strong schools and strong families is far from over,” Walters said. “Thank you for your standing with me and for never giving up on what matter most - our kids.”

You read the full letter here:

John Filbeck

John Filbeck

Traffic Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!