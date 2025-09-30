Outgoing State Superintendent Ryan Walters sends letter to Oklahoma parents

OKLAHOMA - Outgoing State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent a letter to Oklahoma parents on Tuesday offering a “Thank you,” and words of encouragement towards what he refers to as a “fight for your children.”

In the letter, Walters said that the Oklahoma Department of Education has made reforms that now make Oklahoma “the #1 school choice state in the nation.”

“Serving as your State Superintendent has been an honor. Together, we have delivered the most historic education reforms in Oklahoma’s history, in record time.”

In addition, Walters’ letter says that he “eliminated DEI, CRT, and woke indoctrination from our schools, while affirming religious liberty and American exceptionalism.”

Walters also stated that the State DOE “invested more in teachers than ever before,” including $11 million in Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program bonuses.

“This chapter may be closing, but our fight for strong schools and strong families is far from over,” Walters said. “Thank you for your standing with me and for never giving up on what matter most - our kids.”

You read the full letter here: