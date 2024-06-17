Outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to join Saint Francis Health System

TULSA, Okla. — Current Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is set to join Saint Francis Health System as its vice president of community and government affairs after he leaves office in December.

Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson announced the hiring on Saturday.

“G.T. Bynum has been a visionary leader for the city of Tulsa, and we are proud to add him to the Saint Francis team,” Robertson said. “I was able to work closely with Mayor Bynum following the 2022 tragedy at the Natalie Building, and I found him to be a smart, compassionate leader who allows strategy and data to drive the best decisions available.”

Bynum said he loves Saint Francis Health System and what they do for the community.

“I love Saint Francis Health System – the team, the mission, the culture of excellence instilled by the Warren family and healthcare leaders in our community for 64 years,” Bynum said. “I love working in service to heroes who save lives and am so grateful I can use what I’ve learned from a quarter century in public service to the benefit of the Saint Francis Health System.”

Bynum was elected Tulsa’s 40th mayor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.