The Outsiders House Museum Foundation will host inaugural Stay Gold Gala in October

TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum Foundation will host its inaugural Stay Gold Gala in Tulsa to support youth education and preservation of the museum.

The foundation, founded by Hip-Hop artist and preservationist Danny Boy O’Connor, invites supporters, fans and community members to the Stay Gold Gala as it works to bring more inspirational and educational opportunities to students.

The evening supports the ongoing mission of The Outsiders House Museum to inspire the next generation through literature, film and the arts while preserving the legacy of S.E. Hinton’s classic novels and its impact on American culture. Proceeds from the event will benefit youth education programs, museum preservation efforts and community outreach.

The gala is a one-night celebration of storytelling, culture and community. The event will feature live music by Jamestown Revival and special appearances by cast members from the film and Broadway musical.

The gala is set for Oct. 12 at the OKPOP Museum in Tulsa. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are now available. You can click here to learn more.