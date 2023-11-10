Over-height semi causes severe damage to overpass on Turner Turnpike

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said an illegal over-height semi-truck struck an overpass while traveling on the Turner Turnpike at the Stroud exit Wednesday.

The damage is so severe, OTA said, that the westbound off-ramp to SH-99 in Stroud had to be closed. The ramp will remain closed until repairs can be made.

OTA said westbound traffic needing the Stroud exit will have to get off the turnpike at the Bristow exit and take SH-66 to Stroud.

Damage to overpass along Turner Turnpike at Stroud exit

OHP said the truck, which was too tall to fit under the overpass, struck it with such force that it dislodged an whole beam and damaged the bridge deck and wall above.

When the beam fell, it hit another semi that was behind the first, causing major damage to the truck.

“It’s unbelievable that this crash did not result in a fatality or serious injuries,” OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle said. “We are so grateful that the driver of the second vehicle, who was at the wrong place at the wrong time, walked away from this incident. This bridge damage is severe and unlike any I’ve seen in my more than 20-year career in transportation.”

Damage to overpass along Turner Turnpike at Stroud exit

Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz made an emergency declaration and a contract has already been awarded to begin repairs.

OTA said the overpass will eventually be removed as part of the long-range Turner Turnpike widening plan.



