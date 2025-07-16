Owasso City Councilors unanimously approve of TCCL library loft project

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso City Councilors unanimously voted to approve a project set to build a new Tulsa City-County Library with apartments on top to add more housing along Main Street.

The proposal was first announced on social media last week, accompanied by a look at the project’s renderings.

The announcement drew mixed reactions, with some commenting they were excited for the project and others saying they were uncertain or against it.

Despite nearly 300 social media comments on the City’s announcement post, only two people came to Tuesday’s City Council meeting to speak out against the proposal.

The new library is expected to be double the size of the current one, which many citizens liked. However, the idea of having apartments with people living above the library, where so many families tend to gather, raised some questions.

Owasso citizen Kimberly Osment shared her concerns online and with city councilors, saying she feels the plans were rushed through without community input.

“It feels like the emperor has no clothes, like we’re being sold something and we’re being told well, of course this is good for everybody,” said Osment. “This is this and it’s like the people who are proposing this don’t seem to know Owasso as a community.”

Another Owasso resident, Jill Levendusky, had similar concerns.

“Putting lofts when it’s supposed to be a safe haven for all, they have no idea who’s going to live in these 57 dwellings, how to protect the children safe. There’s not enough parking for the people who do attend the library.”

Though both women made their concerns apparent to the City Council, councilors chose to unanimously vote yes to move the plan forward.

Owasso Mayor Alvin Fruga said he is thrilled about what he’s calling a unique opportunity for the City.

“I’m happy. I think it’s a great project for our city. The expansion of the library with three stories of lofts is amazing. I recently found out that there are only two of these types of developments. One in Chicago, one in Milwaukee and the third is going to be in Owasso, Oklahoma.”

In regard to concerns about safety, the plan for the lofts states that the housing units above the library will have separate entrances.

According to the Tulsa City-County Library website, the current Owasso library is set to close on August 2nd.

A temporary library will open on September 2nd at the 5th Avenue Business Park to provide library services for residents during construction.