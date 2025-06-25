Owasso Fire to begin routine maintenance on fire hydrants

Owasso Fire Department Owasso Fire Department
By FOX23.com News Staff

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Fire Department said you might see some of their crews out opening fire hydrants across the city this time of year.

They told citizens not to worry as this is all part of their routine maintenance to make sure the hydrants are ready to go when needed.

OFD said this maintenance ensures proper water flow and helps identify needed repairs.

Some residents may see temporary water discoloration or pressure changes during the maintenance. They also said you may see firetrucks around your neighborhood while they are checking the hydrants.

OFD shared the following statement in part on Facebook:

“Thanks for your patience and support as we work to keep Owasso safe and fire-ready!”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!