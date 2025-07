Owasso Fire Department now at full staff for first time in its history

For the first time ever, the Owasso Fire Department says it’s fully staffed.

The City defines that as having at least 21 firefighters per shift.

They say the milestone was possible because the city and the firefighters union have been working together to improve staffing levels.

98-percent of Owasso firefighters are also cross-trained as paramedics, so the city says that means they can seamlessly provide ambulance services, directly from fire stations.