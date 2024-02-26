Owasso High School principal sends message to Owasso families ahead of planned walkout

OWASSO, Okla. — The principal of Owasso High School (OHS) sent a message to Owasso families ahead of a planned walkout meant to show support for people affected by the death of a 16-year-old nonbinary Owasso student.

Community members and students of OHS plan to participate in a peaceful walkout Monday morning on the corner of 86th and 129th Street in Owasso to show support with the 2SLGBTQ+ community at OHS.

The walkout comes after the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, who identified as nonbinary.

According to police, Benedict was involved in a fight in a school bathroom at Owasso High School on Feb. 7. Benedict died one day later on Feb. 8.

Police said preliminary information from the Medical Examiner’s Office showed Benedict did not die of trauma.

On Sunday, OHS Principal Tiffani Cooper sent a message to Owasso families about the walkout.

In Cooper’s message, she said because of their responsibilities at the high school, teachers and administrators will not be supervising students who choose to participate in the walkout, which will be off-campus and is not school-sponsored.

Cooper also said students choosing to attend will be marked absent and will need to have their absence cleared by a parent or guardian.

“While OPS does not condone any disruptions during the school day, the district recognizes our students’ Constitutional rights to assemble peacefully, participate in student-led civic engagement, and express themselves in a respectful and appropriate manner. We will continue to work closely with students and student groups who wish to assemble to provide guidance and to help ensure their safety, while also remaining focused on our mission of teaching and learning,” Cooper said in the message.

Cooper also said students can see a counselor by visiting the counseling office on the East or West campus or by emailing their counselor. She also said they can dial 988 for support outside of school hours.

“The safety of students and staff is, and always will be, our top priority as we work to foster an environment where everyone feels heard and supported. If you have questions or a concern about student safety or well-being, please do not hesitate to reach out,” Cooper said.