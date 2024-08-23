Owasso hosting free landfill, recycling events on same day

If you live in Owasso, mark down Saturday, September 28th on your calendar, because there will be hosting both a free landfill day and a household collection and recycling on the same day, where you can get some major fall cleaning done.

The Free Landfill Day takes place from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Quarry Landfill, which is on 13720 E. 46th Street North, about a mile east of Costco.

You must be an Owasso resident for the Free Landfill Day and will need your driver’s license or a utility bill for confirmation.

Also on September 28th, the city is hosting a Household Collection and Recycling event from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Tulsa Tech campus in Owasso, which is 10800 N. 137th E. Ave, directly northeast of Highway 169 and 106th Street North.

Anyone can drop off items at the Recycling Event, regardless of where you live.

Owasso Recycling Event Courtesy: City of Owasso

