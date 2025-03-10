Owasso man accused of attacking his Uber driver

Tulsa County Deputies say an Uber ride turned violent Saturday morning in Owasso.

According to an affidavit, an Uber driver told deputies that he picked up 41-year-old James Scott Weatherman at a downtown Tulsa bar around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning and that everything was fine until they pulled up to Weatherman’s house in Owasso.

The driver says that’s when Weatherman punched him in the side of the face and started screaming at him.

Deputies say the driver made a run for it and that Weatherman chased him down the street, saying he was going to kill him.

They say Weatherman then got in the Uber driver’s car and tried to start it, but didn’t have the key fob.

The driver in the meantime had been able to call 911, and deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Weatherman.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of assault, threatening a violent act, and attempted auto larceny.