Owasso PD asks for donations to get ballistic vest for police dog

Owasso Police are hoping people in their city will come through again to get a ballistic vest for one of their K9 dogs.

Owasso PD posted on their Facebook Page, thanking the donors who gave more than $3,000 in just 36-hours to get a ballistic vest for their K9 dog ‘Ranger.’

Now they’re asking for donations for their K9 dog ‘Duke’ too.

The Kevlar vests help protect the dogs from knives, shrapnel, and impalement, as well as bullets.

The fundraising goal is $3,610 dollars and is tax deductible.

Click here to reach the fundraising site where you can donate online.

The fundraising is done in conjunction with the non-profit group ’30x30 Fundraising′ which states it has been working with police departments since 2015 to outfit K9 units with ballistic vests.

You can also send a donation via check to the following address: