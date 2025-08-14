Owasso Police Chief Dan Yancey announces retirement

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department said Chief Dan Yancey has officially announced his retirement, and Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff will officially assume the role at the beginning of September.

The Owasso Police Department (OPD) said Chief Yancey’s retirement announcement comes after more than three decades of dedicated service in law enforcement, including 15 years at OPD.

OPD said Yancey has been planning his departure since last September.

“Serving the Owasso community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Yancey said. “From the beginning, I took an oath to protect and serve with integrity, compassion, and professionalism. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some of the most committed and courageous individuals I’ve ever known. Together, we’ve faced challenges, celebrated successes, and remained steadfast in our mission to keep our communities safe.”

Yancey is stepping down after a successful tenure on the force, the announcement read

“To Owasso Police Department, thank you for your unwavering support, loyalty, and friendship,” Yancey said. “To the community, thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your commitment to justice and safety. And to my family, thank you for your patience, sacrifice, and endless encouragement throughout the years.”

According to OPD’s announcement Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff has been appointed acting chief until he officially assumes the role on Sept. 1 upon Yancey’s retirement.

Woodruff, a native of Colcord, Oklahoma, was first commissioned as a police officer in 1994, OPD said. He served with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, Hulbert Police Department, Oklahoma Scenic River Commission, and Oklahoma Department of Corrections before joining the Owasso Police Department in 2004.

At OPD, Woodruff served as a patrol officer until he was selected to be a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division in 2007, the announcement read. He specialized in the investigation of child abuse and adult sex crimes before being promoted to his current rank as deputy chief.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time in patrol, criminal investigations, and administration over the last 20 years, and I’m really excited to start my new role as chief,” Woodruff said. “I’d put the officers and staff of the Owasso Police Department up against any law enforcement agency in the country, and I can’t think of another department I’d rather lead and finish out my career.”

Starting at the beginning of September, Woodruff will oversee all operations of the Owasso Police Department, including the 67 police officers currently on the force, OPD said.