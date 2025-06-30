Owasso Police help man off of cellphone tower in Collinsville

The Owasso Police Department says a man was having a mental health crisis when officers helped him off of a cellphone tower in Collinsville on Saturday.

Police say crews from the Owasso Police Department Crisis Negotiators, Owasso Fire Department and Collinsville Police Department were able to talk the man down from the cellphone tower.

The man came down in a basket of an Owasso Fire truck after over two hours of crisis negotiations.

Police say the man had climbed 10 stories in the air.

Owasso Police remind citizens to take mental health seriously and dial 988 to reach out for help.