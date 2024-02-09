Owasso Police investigate death of 16-year-old high school student

OWASSO, Okla. — On Wednesday, Owasso Police were called to Bailey Medical Center by the parent of a 16-year-old Owasso High School student.

After officers arrived, the parent reported that her daughter had been involved in a physical altercation at the high school before the end of school that day.

A school resource officer who responded to the hospital took down information about the alleged incident.

On Thursday, police were made aware that the student was rushed back to the hospital this evening where she was pronounced dead.

It’s not known at this time if the latest medical incident is related to the alleged altercation or not.

A thorough investigation is being conducted by detectives and no further information will be released by police about the investigation at this time.

Owasso Police said they are offering their condolences to family, friends, fellow students, and loved ones of the student.

Owasso Public Schools shared the following statement.

“The Owasso Police Department has notified district leaders of the death of an Owasso High School student. The student’s name and cause of death have not yet been made public. As this is an active police investigation, we will have no additional comment at this time. Further inquiries should be directed to the Owasso Police Department.

The district will have additional counselors at the school to provide support to students and staff beginning on Friday.”