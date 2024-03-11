Owasso Police say alleged abduction attempts was a misunderstanding

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police said they’ve identified the person involved in an alleged incident involving approaching children and concluded that the incidents were a misunderstanding and that no criminal activity had taken place.

Police had been looking for a man who was accused of targeting children in a neighborhood near 116th Street North and Garnett.

It was agreed that approaching children to ask questions about school or bus drop-off was not the wisest decision. It was also agreed that they should’ve contacted the school administration for questions or issues about the school system.

The person’s timeline of events and story matched the one reported by the children.

Investigators attempted to contact the parents of the children involved in the report to inform them of the update before making their press release.

Owasso Police said the children involved in the incident did a great job as when they were approached by a stranger they stayed grouped up, ran away from the stranger, informed an adult, and eventually contacted the police.

Owasso Police shared the following in a statement in part.

“Hats off to these kids for making safe decisions. Thank you to the public for all the tips about this incident, one of which led to a positive identification. Great team work Owasso!”