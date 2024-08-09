Owasso Police search for man suspected of assaulting restaurant employee

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a man who is suspected of assaulting a 54-year-old female employee with a baseball bat at a Captain D’s restaurant near North Owasso Expressway and East 19th Street.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas Deleen Palmore of Owasso, is believed to be a former employee of the business.

Police said Palmore left the scene before officers arrived at the restaurant a little before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with a license plate reading PJD068.

Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell told FOX23 that the suspect’s SUV was seen on their flock camera at 2:37 p.m. going eastbound on Highway 20 and headed toward Highway 69.

Palmore is 30 years old, 6′1 and weighs 210 pounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Police continue searching for him and detectives are currently processing the scene.

FOX23 will provide additional updates as they become available.

