Owasso Police warning residents about ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ letter

Owasso Police are warning people about a letter making the rounds in town, that could make you THINK you’re donating money to the Owasso P.D.

But Owasso Police say it’s not from them.

This particular letter is from a group called Citizens Behind the Badge.

It has a section where you can declare your “support” for Owasso P.D., and just above that, it has a section where you can enter a prize contest, and also a section where you can make a donation to Citizens Behind the Badge for what it calls “the men and women in blue.”

But Owasso Police says the group has nothing to do with them and they get no money from it.

Several other police departments around the U.S. have issued warnings about the same group, some even going as far as calling it a scam.

