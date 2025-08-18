Owasso teen competes in Highway to Hell Ultracycle in Turkmenistan

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso teen, Conner Krajicek, is missing the first of his senior year to compete in the Highway to Hell Ultracycle in Turkmenistan.

In January Krajicek’s parents signed up for the ultracycle. In may has mom had to pull out of the race and gave her spot to Conner. Conner says he’s been training on a Pelton and riding his bike across green country to prepare.

“I don’t think I’ve trained enough I’ll be honest. It’s going to be nice but it’ll be fun, a fun experience to tell people,” said Krajicek.

The race is 200 miles across Turkmenistan in just two days. It ends at the Gates of Hell, which is a burning natural gas field that’s been on fire since 1971 in Turkmenistan.

“The government is trying to do stuff to protect the environment, shut them down, so it’s really once in a life time and it’s coming close to an end,” said Krajicek.

Turkmenistan is one of the least visited places in the world. Krajicek says he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I’m excited to see the architect just because it’s very rich in material, like the capital is made of most marble used in any city so all the buildings are made of marble,” said Krajicek.

People from all over the world are participating in the Highway to Hell Ultracycle.

“Meeting all the different types of people and seeing the similarities between groups like their customs and what they do, it’ll be nice to see what they do,” said Krajicek.

After the race is done, the group will explore Turkmenistan’s capitol Ashgabata.

You can follow along on Krajicek’s journey by clicking here.