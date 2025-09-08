Owasso voters to decide on nearly $170 million bond

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools could soon see big changes across the district if voters approve a nearly $170 million bond package on Tuesday.

The single bond measure, totally $169.2 million, touches nearly every part of student life like academics, athletics, technology and classroom material.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates says district leaders listened to feedback after a bond measure failed by just 59 votes in February. She says with September’s bond measure, the district scaled back plans.

The proposal funds a wide range of projects including:

$66.8 million for a new 5th Grade Elementary Center with a tornado shelter.

for a new 5th Grade Elementary Center with a tornado shelter. $21.3 million for fine arts classrooms and small-performance space on the OHS West Campus.

for fine arts classrooms and small-performance space on the OHS West Campus. $19.9 million for improvements at the 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Centers, including classrooms, a tornado-safe structure and cafeteria expansions at the 6th Grade Center.

for improvements at the 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Centers, including classrooms, a tornado-safe structure and cafeteria expansions at the 6th Grade Center. $11.3 million for a new multi-use athletic facility with a walking track.

for a new multi-use athletic facility with a walking track. $5 million to update high school facilities, including the façade and flooring.

to update high school facilities, including the façade and flooring. $2.8 million for turf replacements and resurfaced tennis courts across the district.

for turf replacements and resurfaced tennis courts across the district. $17 million for district-wide roof replacements and repairs.

for district-wide roof replacements and repairs. $6.3 million for new technology hardware, software and devices.

for new technology hardware, software and devices. $4.7 million for instructional materials, textbooks, library resources, etc.

for instructional materials, textbooks, library resources, etc. $9 million for upgrades such as security systems, HVAC, kitchen equipment, flooring and maintenance tools.

for upgrades such as security systems, HVAC, kitchen equipment, flooring and maintenance tools. $2.4 million for furniture and equipment at the 5th Grade Center

for furniture and equipment at the 5th Grade Center $1.2 million for pre-k furniture and instructional materials.

for pre-k furniture and instructional materials. $1.5 million for remodeling classrooms, building maintenance and playground improvements district-wide.

One of the biggest parts is a stand-alone 5th Grade Center and taking Pre-K from a half day, to a full day. District leaders say the plan is to build a 5th Grade Elementary Center next to the 6th Grade Center.

Dr. Coates says the 5th Grade Center prepares the students for middle school.

“They will have a nurturing environment geared specifically towards fifth graders as they are approaching. It’s like the bridge. It’ll help them bridge as they head towards middle school and sixth grade,” said Dr. Coates.

By moving 5th grade to its own building, the district would free up space at the elementary campus to expand Pre-K from half-day to full-day.

“Research says that full-day pre-K is critical for student success and that students that attend full-day pre-K, have better reading scores by the time they’re in third grade. They acclimate better to school when they start for the remainder of their elementary years, and then they graduate on time,” said Dr. Coates.

Not everyone is on board. Owasso resident Jad Gaylord says she’s worried the 5th Grade Center would cause problems.

“I personally think the 5th Grade Center will disrupt the entire grade schools system and it will split families up and I don’t think the fifth graders are ready to be on their own and isolated like that,” said Gaylord.

Dr. Coates told FOX23 the 5th Grade Center would be separate from the 6th Grade Center.

“Students will be in pods and they’ll rotate between their math, science, social studies, English teacher, just like they do now at their elementary school. So they’ll stay in their small learning cohort and then they’ll still have their specials. They’ll still have recess. They’ll have playground equipment. Their lunch, their cafeteria will be separate from the sixth grade,” said Dr. Coates.

Gaylord is also concerned about overcrowded classrooms.

“We need more classrooms. When you have 35 kids in a classroom trying to teach them, it’s really hard,” said Gaylord.

Dr. Coates says the bond would go towards classrooms and making sure the district is ready for the growth Owasso will see in the next few years. Part of the money will go toward a tornado shelter cafeteria expansion, classrooms to the 6th and 7th Grade Centers and science labs, fine art classrooms and special education classrooms at the 8th Grade Center. Dr. Coates also says the tornado shelters will be multi-purpose.

“We’re expecting to grow by 1,000 students within the next 10 years and so we are trying to add on space where we can with this project,” said Dr. Coates.

Another concern is higher taxes. Dr. Coates says the bond would not increase the current tax rate.

“The tax rate will stay the same, it will not go up. That’s one of things when we got our feedback, when we went for the last proposition and barely missed it by that much,” said Dr. Coates.

Key voting information:

Election day: Tuesday, September 9th

Who can vote: All registered voters in Owasso

Threshold to pass: 60 percent approval

You can find more details and full project breakdowns by clicking here.