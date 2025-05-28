Owasso woman accused of stealing from elderly sister

An Owasso woman is accused of stealing from her own sister, when deputies say she was supposed to be her caretaker.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old M.L. McBride was being paid $600 per week to care for her 73-year-old sister and help maintain her sister’s Owasso home.

Instead, they say McBride neglected her sister, let the home fall into disarray, stole money from her sister’s bank account, and charged up thousands of dollars on her sister’s credit cards.

In all, they say McBride could have taken as much as $100,000.

She was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of Abuse and Exploitation by Caretaker.