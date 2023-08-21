Owasso woman in jail following a deadly shooting

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police say they were responding to a domestic violence incident around 11:20 Sunday morning.

OPD says when they arrived at a home near 106th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd. they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

After investigating the shooting, officers arrested Essence Fields and booked her into jail for second-degree murder.

Fields is being held at David L Moss on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, there was a 10-year-old child in the home at the time of the shooting.

The child was released to a family member.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.

