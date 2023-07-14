Owner of Tally’s Good Food Café arrested for shoplifting from Sam’s Club

TULSA, Okla. — Talal Jamil Alame, known as Tally, is the owner of Tally’s Good Food Café. Alame was arrested Friday at his Route 66 location after being charged with multiple counts of larceny.

According to the affidavit, Alame stole food items from Sam’s Club near 41st and Sheridan eight times between September and November of last year.

Another affidavit says Alame also stole from that store and another Sam’s Club nineteen more times between December and March of this year.

Court documents say four more incidents of theft occurred at the Owasso Sam’s Club in February and March 2023.

According to detectives, Alame pushed a flatbed through the store, selecting bulk items and using the Scan & Go app option. The Scan & Go app makes checking out more convenient for shoppers, allowing them to pay through the app.

Sam’s Club investigators say Alame did not scan all of the items before leaving the store.

The affidavit says Alame paid for at least one of each item so that if scanned by an employee at the door it would show up as paid.

According to Sam’s Club, the total loss to the Tulsa locations was around $6,800 and the Owasso store lost about $900 worth of merchandise.

Alame was booked into the Tulsa County Jail around 9:45 AM and bonded out shortly before noon.

