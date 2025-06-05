Paragon Industries files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, owner’s plane repossessed

What started out as a small Sapulpa machine shop in 1970 turned into a pipeline manufacturing empire that employed over 400 people, but that empire is starting to crumble.

Paragon Industries, a manufacturer of oil and gas pipes, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, potentially leaving hundreds without jobs. The company was placed into a court-ordered receivership several months ago after they defaulted on a multi-million dollar bank loan.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is specifically designed for businesses, allowing them to restructure their debts and continue operating while developing a repayment plan. However, it appears the company is not operating at this time.

In April, Paragon owner Derek Wachob’s jet was repossessed due to owing $11 Million dollars in payments. The company and Wachob are being sued for over $200 Million dollars involving different lawsuits with numerous creditors.

Paragon, a Sapulpa-based company, is housed along HWY 117 and the once-packed employee parking lot has been empty for months.

Jack Wacob started the company in 1970 with only two employees, and the company grew each year reaching over 400 employees by 2019. Jack died in 2021 and his son, Derek, took over the company. However, four years after Jack’s death, the company looks deserted.

At one point, Paragon had a customer base nearly all over the country, from Oklahoma to New York, Texas to Montana, and Canada to South America.