Parents and former staff respond to Epic Charter School employment cuts

TULSA, Okla. — This week, Epic Charter Schools decided to cut 357 employees for the next school year.

On Wednesday, many of those staff members who unexpectedly lost their jobs came to work to pack up their things.

“It took us by surprise, just completely by surprise — blindsided us,” said Tracy Rapé, former staff member with Epic Charter, “We had heard rumors about they were big on ‘No rumors, no gossip,’ and we kind of said, ‘Okay, they’re not going to do anything,’ but here we are.”

An email sent out on Tuesday said 83 teachers and 274 administrators’ contracts wouldn’t be renewed for the 2025-2026 school year.

Tracy Rapé said she was scheduled to retire on June 30. Instead, she was told Tuesday was her final day.

She said, though she’s not affected directly, she feels for her coworkers.

“This is the main job that brings food home and pays the bills, I mean that’s a lot,” said Rapé. “From one day to the next, you don’t have that. You can’t expect that anymore. That’s tough for me to watch.”

Not only is the staff feeling the impact, but parents and students are feeling it just as much.

“I loved it, and she loved it also. She came and she had her classmate friends, she loved her teachers tremendously and I hate to see this going on,” said Lindsay Morrow.

Lindsay said she’s worried for her child and other students as Epic Charter will only provide one-on-one virtual learning or two-day per week in-person sessions.

“Us parents at home, we’re not qualified. We don’t have any teaching background, we don’t have the certifications to be able to work with our kids the way that these teachers do at the learning site have the qualifications and they know how to work with the kids,” said Lindsay.

For Rapé, her time may be at an end with Epic Charter Schools, but she hopes it’s not the same for her coworkers. She calls them her other family.

“These people are my other family, and I hope that they can find jobs. They’re excellent at what they do, the kids love them, they love the kids, and you can’t always find that,” said Rapé.

Even state lawmakers are voicing their concerns about the layoffs. Senator Carri Hicks sent a statement that said, “This is exactly why we must hold all schools that receive public funding to the same high standards of transparency, accountability, and stability. When we treat education like a business, we get business outcomes: restructuring, cost-cutting, and closures. But our students are not profit margins. They deserve stability, support, and the full promise of a public education system that works for all. The harm caused by these abrupt changes is real. Our students deserve stability and accountability, no matter where they attend school.

From the beginning, school choice advocates promised that virtual learning would be a cheaper, more efficient alternative to public education. But as Epic expanded services to resemble those offered by traditional schools—transportation, meals, full-day instruction—their financial model proved unsustainable. Families were promised innovation and flexibility, but now they’re left scrambling as essential services disappear."

Epic released a statement on Tuesday that read, in part, “It has become necessary to implement significant streamlining measures. This process includes the difficult decision to adjust certain positions within the organization. These changes are not made lightly, but they are essential to align our resources with our educational priorities and to ensure Epic’s continued success in serving our students and families.”

Lindsay Morrow said she is hosting a rally on Friday morning at Epic Charter Schools’ Tulsa Campus. She said the event is open to anyone who wants to have their voice heard.