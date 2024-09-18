Pawhuska city manager facing embezzlement charges in 2 different counties

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to look into several controversies involving Pawhuska’s city manager and the former police chief.

FOX23 told you about a new investigation by the OSBI into alleged misconduct within the police department.

The city manager also faces fraud charges for what he allegedly did when he worked in two other Oklahoma cities.

Current Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks faces multiple counts of felony embezzlement in both Kay County and Major County.

According to court documents in 2018, when Eubanks was the Fairview city manager, he bought a generator and an electric box for the senior citizen center with nearly $34,000 of city money.

It goes on to say that when the items arrived, Eubanks learned they were no longer needed, but he opted to keep them anyway.

The document said Eubanks then stored the items on his property and took them with him when he moved to Blackwell.

While in Blackwell, the documents said Eubanks held the position of trust manager for the City.

He allegedly told the City it needed to buy the same items, a generator and an electric box, plus a trailer, then asked the secretary to write a purchase order to do so.

The documents said then instead of buying those items, Eubanks wrote a check to his sister-in-law’s company TCJ Oilfield Services, and split the money with her.

He’s then accused of using the items he allegedly took from Fairview for the City of Blackwell.

Investigators said he also then sold the City of Blackwell his personal trailer for six times the price he paid for it when he bought it in Fairview.

As the investigation unfolded, Eubanks was charged with embezzlement for his alleged actions in both towns.

FOX23 reached out to Eubanks on Tuesday and he would not comment.

Eubanks is due in court for charges in Major County and Kay County in November.

As for the police department side of things, both Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy and Sergeant Warren Towers were fired last week.

A review by Eubanks found possible misconduct in the department.

In a statement, Hennesy’s attorney said his client was unjustly fired and did nothing wrong.