Pawhuska first responders are warning of the safety risks at Bluestem Falls

After recent accidents at the Bluestem Falls in Pawhuska, first responders are reminding people to be extra careful when visiting.

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — After recent accidents at the Bluestem Falls in Pawhuska, first responders are reminding people to be extra careful when visiting. Mike Bayro, the Fire Marshal with Pawhuska Fire Department says water levels are high and the rocks are slippery, making it even more dangerous.

“The amount of water and moisture at the different levels normally, we don’t see that high of levels down there so when you get moss growing it makes everything more slippery. They can hurt themselves more easily.”

Bayro says in May they responded to a drowning at the falls. He says since the falls have become more popular, the amount of calls is increasing.

“Anywhere from one to two calls every year. Maybe every two years because it was locals ever visiting. Since it’s getting popularity, we have seen that number go up to 10 to 15 calls a year.”

Pawhuska Police Chief, Forrest Smith, says visitors are taking more risk to see the falls. He says some are even jumping into the water, which he says is extremely dangerous.

“I’ve been out there hundreds of times and I’m not jumping in that water. It’s just moving way too fast. It’s pretty. It’s great to onlook, take pictures, film those kind of things, but you have to have a little common sense when it comes to the water ways.”

Smith says when someone falls in it makes it dangerous for the person in the water and the first responders.

“Two, three, two and half weeks ago one of my officers had to respond out there to assist and it was a bad situation, but he literally fell all the way down the banks just trying to get to the people, so yeah, it’s dangerous.”

Bayro says rescues can be difficult for the first responders depending on the water level and where someone fell in.

“Some rescues can be more complicated than others depending on how deep they are into the falls. We normally try to carry all the equipment necessary to pull someone up through ropes, baskets and in other means.”

Bayro says if you decide to take the risk and get a closer look or jump in, be ready to call 911.

“A lot of people seem to hesitate or someone goes into the water, they will try to help first, and it could delay their response so if you see anything happening or see someone get hurt, fall, or go under, please don’t hesitate to call 911 and activate us so we can get around.”

Smith says because of the increase in accidents, the department has ordered warning signs to place at the entrances of the falls.

“They want to go test the waters so to speak so with the signage we just want to encourage the personal responsibility and give a little more information. This water rises pretty fast. You are swimming at your own risk. Just some of those little extra notes for them to think about before they start doing something.”

The signs will be installed in the next few weeks.