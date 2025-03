The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died during a wildfire in Cleveland.

PCSO says 74-year-old David Wallace White died in his house near East 5400 Road and South 36800 Road on March 15.

No living relatives were able to be located, deputies say.

White’s remains were found in the house by a neighbor who knew White rarely left his house and was checking on him after the fires. The neighbor contacted PCSO after finding the remains.