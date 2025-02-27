Pedestrian hit and killed in south Tulsa

A person was hit by a car near 91st and Delaware Thursday morning, according to Tulsa police.

Officers told KRMG the victim died at the scene after being dragged several feet by the vehicle.

According to police, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk and was crossing a driveway that leads to a business when the man was hit.

“Our driver of the vehicle stated he did not see the victim.” Officer Danny Bean said.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with police.

Police told KRMG it’s possible the driver could be cited, but that it’s too early in the investigation to make that determination.