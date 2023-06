A 32-year-old Cushing man is dead after he was struck and killed by a truck early Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it occurred around 4:50 a.m. on State Highway 51, approximately 7.5 miles east of Stillwater in Payne County.

OHP says the victim, Charles Mullins, stepped out in front of a truck driven by Michael Olivia, 53 of Terlton.

It’s unknown what prompted Mullins to step in front of the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.