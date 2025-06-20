People gather on Greenwood to celebrate 11th annual Tulsa Juneteenth Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of people gathered on Greenwood for a block party celebrating Juneteenth on Thursday night.

Attendees enjoyed music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Thursday’s event marked the 11th year for the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival. Executive Director for Tulsa Juneteenth, Lauren Corbitt, said this is something she looks forward to every year.

“I think every year is a little sentimental to me,” said Lauren. “Just the fact that we are able to continue moving forward and able to continue bringing this event to Tulsa and being able to overcome the obstacles of fundraising and just bringing everybody together and for something of this magnitude.”

Some of the people who helped organize this year’s event said the day was all about celebrating freedom, community, and the history of the holiday.

“It’s a beautiful day. Of course we know Juneteenth means freedom for a lot of us back in the day, however, what’s so beautiful about it now is that everyone comes together and tries to do things in a different way of celebration,” said Rodney Tisdale, owner of Tisdale’s Cigar Lounge. “It’s fun, it’s a great atmosphere.”

Rodney owns Tisdale’s Cigar Lounge on Greenwood. This is his first year participating in the celebration.

“We’re the first and the only Black cigar lounge in Tulsa, Oklahoma since 1921, since the massacre, so to be here for the first time and to be the first cigar lounge here to create a different type of business, I can’t explain it,” said Rodney. “It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true.”

“It’s a celebration, it’s life, it’s a new beginning,” said Wesley Gamble, Logistics for the Tulsa Juneteenth Celebration. “It allows us to be able to really remember where we come from but also just really be excited about where we are now today as a people.”

“It means being free to be who I am at my core regardless of what that looks like or how that feels. I want everybody to be able to feel the freedom of this day,” said Lauren.

The block party ended at 11 p.m., but the fun will continue throughout the weekend.

For more information and a full schedule of the weekend’s events, click here.