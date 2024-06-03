Pistol wielding man arrested following visit to Tulsa bar

A man accused pointing at a gun security guard inside a downtown bar has been arrested.

Tulsa police say the security guard saw a man pull out a pistol multiple times inside Ripley’s Bar near 1st and Elgin.

While escorting the suspect out of the bar early Saturday morning, the security guard said the suspect pointed a gun at his stomach.

The security guard then flagged down a cop.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found a suspect matching the description in a nearby alley, holding a 9mm pistol.

Police say the suspect, identified as David Smith, tried to get rid of the pistol before he was taken into custody.

A search of Smith produced a small baggy and container holding small blue pills suspected to be fentanyl. Smith also had more than $1300 in cash.

He was arrested on a number of complaints, including pointing a deadly weapon, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and possession of drug proceeds.

Police say because David Smith falls under the McGirt ruling, he will either be prosecuted in Tribal Court of Federal Court.